Prince George’s Co. to release plan for classroom return

Prince George's is the only county in Maryland not to release a plan on reopening schools. But that will change Wednesday afternoon.

Prince George’s is the only Maryland county that has not released a school-reopening plan, but that will change Wednesday afternoon.

District CEO Monica Goldson said she will give an update on in-person learning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parents and teachers had been waiting for an update after a school board meeting was canceled last week. And as with many other districts, there has been trepidation about any plans to bring students back for in-person learning.

The teachers’ union in Prince George’s County said key safety measures must be met before teachers and students return to their classrooms.

In an open letter to members, the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association said the school system has not yet addressed its request to invest in facility upgrades — specifically, air-filtration systems in every room where there are students and teachers.

Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller and Vice Chair Sonya Williams issued a statement saying the board could not come to an agreement to hold the meeting last week as scheduled, “because of the financial and legal implications of actions undertaken by several board members.”

But they said in the statement that they are “ready and willing to hold Board of Education meetings to review the operations of the school system” and are looking forward to hearing Goldson’s plan.

The chair and vice chair said that the financial issues stem from “using taxpayer dollars to provide lucrative no-bid contracts to their friends,” and last week they did not want to take up “board-initiated items that are the subject of [an] ethics complaint at this time.”