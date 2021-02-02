2 firefighters injured responding to house fire in Prince George’s Co.

One firefighter was significantly burned and another was hospitalized while responding to a house fire in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon.

Prince George’s County Fire said they responded to the fire around 2:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of 57th Avenue in East Riverdale.

When fire crews responded, officials said they found a one-story, single-family home engulfed in flames. The fire department said the blaze was so large it melted the siding off two houses next door.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but one firefighter was significantly burned and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Fire officials said he is expected to survive.

A second firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Six adults lived at the home, but no one was there during the fire. The fire department said they will need to find a new place to live.

