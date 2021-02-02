CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 firefighters injured responding…

2 firefighters injured responding to house fire in Prince George’s Co.

Thomas Robertson

February 6, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One firefighter was significantly burned and another was hospitalized while responding to a house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon.

Prince George’s County Fire said they responded to the fire around 2:45 p.m. on the 5200 block of 57th Avenue in East Riverdale.

When fire crews responded, officials said they found a one-story, single-family home engulfed in flames. The fire department said the blaze was so large it melted the siding off two houses next door.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, but one firefighter was significantly burned and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Fire officials said he is expected to survive.

A second firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Six adults lived at the home, but no one was there during the fire. The fire department said they will need to find a new place to live.

Below is a map of where the fire happened:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up