14-year-old charged as adult in deadly Prince George’s County stabbing

A teenager has been charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a taxi driver in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, 14, of Brentwood, has been arrested on charges including first- and second-degree murders in the death of Humberto Sierra Camacho, 46, of College Park.

Nolasco Cuellar is being held in jail on a no-bond status.

Prince George’s County police said that Sierra Camacho was working as a taxi driver Sunday night in Chillum and picked up Nolasco Cuellar, who requested a cab. The teen then stabbed the older man during a robbery, police said.

Officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Riggs Road and found Sierra Camacho in a parking lot with several stab wounds. He died at a hospital.

Anyone with information about this case can call Prince George’s County police at (301) 516-2512.