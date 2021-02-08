Man dead in Prince George’s County stabbing

A man is dead after a Sunday night stabbing in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of Riggs Road around 10:20 p.m.

They found Humberto Sierra Camacho, 46, of College Park, in a parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said he died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive.

Anyone with information about this stabbing can call detectives at (301) 516-2512

Below is a map of the area where the stabbing happened.