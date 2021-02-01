CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
1 man shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

February 28, 2021, 2:52 AM

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. on Iverson Avenue in Hillcrest Heights, more than a mile from The Shops at Iverson mall.

Prince George’s County police said they found the man unresponsive and lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

His identity was not released, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

