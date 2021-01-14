Urbanski sentencing in murder of Richard Collins III underway

Sean Urbanski stabbed Lt. Richard Collins III to death on the University of Maryland's College Park campus in 2017.

Her voice breaking, mother Dawn Collins told an online hearing Thursday afternoon, “When I found out I was having a boy, I was instantly struck with fear. A Black man in America — oh my God.”

Her parents assured her “he would be fine,” she said, but her son, Lt. Richard Collins III, was murdered by Sean Urbanski in May 2017 at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.

At Urbanski’s sentencing hearing in front of Judge Lawrence Hill, Dawn Collins said, “My son’s greatest crime was that he said no to a white man.”

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without parole, saying the murder of Richard Collins III was racially motivated. The defense argued at the trial that Urbanski was being “stupid drunk” at the time — his blood-alcohol level was reportedly about three times the legal limit.

Prosecutor Jason Abbott said there were two other people at the bus stop at the time, but that Urbanski “selected the Black man” at the bus stop. “He came there to stab 1st Lt. Collins,” Abbott said, and while it was true that Collins said “No” when Urbanski told him to step left, “It wouldn’t have mattered” what Collins said, Abbott added; “he was getting stabbed.”

Abbott added that the nature of Urbanski’s crime meant that a prison term and rehabilitation wouldn’t work — “You cannot trust him once he gets out of prison.”

Urbanski was “a member of a Facebook group that paid homage to Adolf Hitler,” and had “poisoned his mind,” Abbott said. “… There’s no cure, no rehabilitation for that.”

Collins’ father, Richard Collins Jr., recalled how his own father, Richard Collins Sr., was killed in 1954 by a white man who thought the elder Collins was peeking into his window. The man was not prosecuted.

“He survived fighting in the Korean War only to be shot dead a few months after his honorable discharge while walking the streets of his hometown,” said Richard Collins Jr.

He called the murder an “act of pure evil,” and that his 23-year-old son was “taken from us before the glow of his light could brighten a darkened world.”

Urbanski was convicted of first-degree murder in December 2019.

The defense’s case

Lawyer John McKenna, beginning the defense portion of the case, repeated the contention that Urbanski’s intoxication was the driving factor.

“Sean Urbanski can’t remember what he did,” McKenna said. “He couldn’t tell the police or the jury why he did it. … He was too drunk.”

McKenna said Urbanski’s estimated blood alcohol level was .20 to .26, and that police had to show him the video of him killing Richard Collins III to see it.

“It’s the reason, as unsatisfactory as that is. … He got blind drunk and he did this horrible thing. … And he knows he’s going to have to pay for it,” McKenna said.

He asked for a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, suspending “however many years you like,” and that Urbanski serve his time at the Pawtuxent Institute for Youthful Offenders.

The lawyer added that “shutting the door” and saying someone of Urbanski’s age (he was 22 at the time of the killing) can’t be rehabilitated “shouldn’t be true of any young person.”

McKenna said Urbanski has had no discipline problems in more than three and a half years in prison, is going to therapy and “is a model prisoner.”

“He can be redeemed,” McKenna said, pointing out that the defense asked Urbanski be charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. “There was no time Sean Urbanski said, ‘Let’s find a way out of this.'”

Though there was no getting around the “terrible, insensitive, racist, moronic” memes on Urbanski’s phone, McKenna said, no evidence has been produced that he ever advocated for violence against anyone.

‘Still in disbelief’

Richard Collins III had just been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was a few days away from graduating from Bowie State University when Urbanski stabbed him to death as he sat at the bus stop with two students during a visit to the campus in May 2017.

During the trial, Urbanski’s defense attorneys never disputed that the former University of Maryland student stabbed Collins, but they asked the jury for a verdict of second-degree murder.

The hearing opened with two videos of Collins — one from his ROTC graduation two days before he was killed, in which he told the audience that he wouldn’t be a stranger to Bowie State; the other of photos from Collins’ life, set to the song “Beautiful,” by Mali Music.

Prosecutor Jonathon Church called Collins’ murder “senseless and born out of hate.”

There followed statements from Collins’ family and those who knew him well.

Alphonso Hawkins, a friend of the family, read a statement from Collins’ sister, Robin, in which she said she was “still in disbelief” that her brother was gone. “Almost four years later,” she added, “I’m still trying to figure out how to navigate the world without my brother,” whom she called “one of those once-in-a-lifetime people.”

For his own part, Hawkins said Collins was a “noble, respected and model citizen,” and that Collins’ parents and sister were “devastated,” suffering sleepless nights, headaches, loss of appetite and crying.

Hawkins added that they were frustrated by the dropping of a hate crime charge against Urbanski, and noting that the trial didn’t begin until about two years after the murder, he called it a “long and arduous process for the Collins family.”

Derek Matthews said Collins was the best friend of his son, who attended the ROTC program as well. He said his son and Collins went to visit the university once a week, although he wasn’t there on the night of Collins’ murder. “My son is still, now, dealing with survivor’s guilt,” Matthews said.

He added that he was a retired law enforcement official, and asked the court to “do what we know is the just thing.” He also asked for a maximum sentence.

University of Maryland professor Dr. Rashawn Ray said that, before the pandemic forced him off campus, he passed the bus stop every day. He said the university “was torn apart by this incident.”

Several speakers had to be reminded by the judge to limit their remarks to the Collins case after they connected it to the larger picture of race relations in the U.S.

Jimmie Brunson, a cousin of Collins, said he had been seeking treatment at a VA hospital over the trauma he had suffered. He was removed from the hearing after the third time he requested the judge apply the death penalty, which Maryland doesn’t have; it’s also not allowed for such witnesses to suggest specific penalties.

Allen Taylor, another cousin of Collins, called him “a heroic and patriotic son,” and called the family, which he said numbers over 500, “absolutely devastated.”

“Every time I see a person in military uniform, I’m heartbroken and sad and angry,” Taylor added.

He compared Collins to Colin Powell and John McCain, and said he had overcome the many obstacles faced by young Black men. “That’s why the pain is so powerful; that’s why the pain is so sharp.”

The role of race

One of the main issues at the trial was the question of whether the killing was racially motivated. Urbanski is white; Collins was Black, and he was the only Black person at the bus stop.

A number of racist memes were found on Urbanski’s phone, including one that referenced “pushing a n— into a woodchipper.” Urbanski downloaded that on Christmas Day 2016. Prosecutors called the contents of Urbanski’s phone “a true window” on his thoughts.

Even so, Hill threw out state hate-crime charges against Urbanski in 2019. In response, Collins’ parents and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy advocated for a wider-reaching hate crimes law named for Collins, which went into effect last October.

Urbanski’s lawyers argued that the killing was simply a result of his being “stupid drunk” at the time — his blood-alcohol level was reportedly about three times the legal limit — and that he was too intoxicated to form the premeditation that’s a part of the definition of first-degree murder. They called the racist memes on his phone “a red herring” and Urbanski “a stupid, drunk college kid.”

One of the students with Collins at the time said Urbanski watched them for about 10 minutes and returned holding an open folding knife. Prosecutors argued that that constituted premeditation.

Urbanski did not take the stand in his own defense at trial. His attorneys have never described whether Urbanski feels remorse for the killing.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Jack Moore contributed to this report.