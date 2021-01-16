CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
One man dead after triple shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Dan Friedell

January 16, 2021, 9:59 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are asking for help after a man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday afternoon in Capitol Heights.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at 12:40 near the intersection of Marlboro Pike and Ruston Ave.

They found two men shot with one unresponsive inside a nearby car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

A third individual walked into the hospital later in the day with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said their injuries were related to the shooting.

Police are working to determine what led to the triple shooting and need help from anyone who witnessed the incident.

People with information on the case are asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The approximate location of the shooting is below.

