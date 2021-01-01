Man killed in Langley Park on New Year’s morning

A man was killed in the early hours of New Year's Day in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers responded to reports of a cutting at around 1 a.m. on 15th Avenue in Langley Park, Prince George’s County police said.

A man was found suffering from trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate the fatal incident.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.