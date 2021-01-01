CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man killed in Langley…

Man killed in Langley Park on New Year’s morning

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

January 1, 2021, 5:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers responded to reports of a cutting at around 1 a.m. on 15th Avenue in Langley Park, Prince George’s County police said.

A man was found suffering from trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate the fatal incident.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up