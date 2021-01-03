Driver dead after vehicle overturns in Temple Hills

A man is dead after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned in Temple Hills, Maryland, early morning Sunday, police said.

Prince George’s County police responded to a crash involving a single car near the intersection of Saint Barnabas Road and 28th Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver, who was the only victim, was pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unknown what triggered the vehicle to leave the eastbound lane and overturn, but an investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash, police told WTOP.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports eastbound travel on Saint Barnabas Road is blocked between Leisure Drive and Branch Avenue for a crash reconstruction. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area: