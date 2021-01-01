CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC storm disrupts testing, vaccine sites | Vaccines effective against new variants? | Latest regional test results
1 dead following Prince George’s Co. shooting

Matthew Delaney

January 31, 2021, 2:48 PM

One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Sunday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to a call about a shooting around 12:30 p.m. at Dallas Place in Temple Hills.

When officers arrive on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died from his injuries, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation. Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

