HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | DC-area grocery store hours | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland's plan to fix…

Maryland’s plan to fix a damaged storm drain pipe that’s causing dangerous conditions on Route 210

Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP

December 14, 2020, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On a busy Route 210 near Old Fort Road in Friendly, Maryland, what appears to be a pool of water frequently appears in the northbound lanes.

For WTOP listener Patrick Berling of Cobb Island, who commutes to work down that stretch of during the early morning hours, the water has led to him witnessing some scary moments, especially when the water freezes.

“You’ll see cars heading up the hill at a high rate of speed, and then they’ll lose control briefly until they regain traction back on the dry surface,” Berling said.

Berling said he contacted the state about the issue but was only told it was being monitored. When contacted by WTOP, Shanteé Felix, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said the water is coming from a damaged storm drain pipe, and there is a plan to fix the problem.

“The short-term repairs include adding an under-drain system, which will keep the water from pooling on the road, and in the long term, we’ll be replacing the pipe,” Felix said.

Felix said weather willing, in the next week, the under-drain system should be installed at the site.

Berling said he hopes the repairs happen sooner rather than later, since the region will soon see more cold weather.

“I just hope that it’s salted properly before an accident occurs, because I have seen a lot of [close] calls there,” Berling said.

Felix said the area will be monitored for ice.

See the approximate location of the water on the map below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress unveils details of massive $1.4T omnibus spending package

Omnibus endorses 1% federal pay raise, gives feds more time to repay deferred payroll taxes

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up