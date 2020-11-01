Several injured after shooting near U.Md. College Park campus

An off-campus shooting near the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, injured several people late Saturday night.

Prince George’s County police said gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. on Baltimore Avenue, near Campus Drive.

Multiple people were hit but experienced nonlife threatening injuries, police spokesman Nicholas Clayton said, but could not provide an exact number of victims as of Sunday morning. A preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was targeted.

Campus police alerted students and residents about the incident on Twitter, asking them to stay away from the area.

(2/2) COMMUNITY ALERT: Off-Campus Shooting from PGPD and UMPD are looking for the suspect. Stay away from the area. More information to follow when available. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 1, 2020

Police are looking for a suspect described as a Black male with a handgun, wearing a black jacket and carrying a shoulder bag.

Prince George’s County police said it will assist campus police in searching for the suspect.

