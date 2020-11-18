Man who was shot dies after Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police said a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2 a.m., after he crashed on Taurus Drive, near Beech Street, in Fort Washington.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.

His identity had yet to made public as of Wednesday morning.

An investigation continues to determine the cause of the shooting.

Below is a map of the area: