Pedestrian struck and killed in Prince George’s County

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 27, 2020, 9:51 AM

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a busy highway in Clinton, Maryland, on Friday morning.

The Maryland State Police said the collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Branch Avenue near Surratts Road, not far from the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

The victim was struck while trying to cross the southbound lanes of Branch Avenue. It is not clear why the pedestrian was in the roadway; police said the driver remained at the scene after the crash.

All lanes of Branch Avenue which were closed for a police investigation of the crash were reopened to traffic just after 9 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

A map of the area is below.

