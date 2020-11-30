Firefighter injured in Laurel house fire

A firefighter was injured Monday battling in a house fire in Laurel. The first floor had collapsed by the time authorities arrived.

Officials said they arrived to heavy fire showing from outside a home on Bond Mill Road near Park Hall Drive in West Laurel around 7:30 a.m.

Bond Mill Drive: pic.twitter.com/DspQjyzvcK — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 30, 2020

According to authorities, excessive storage conditions made it hard to navigate the home and the first floor had already partially collapsed when they arrived.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital.

There’s no word whether the home had been occupied before authorities arrived.

Howard County, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties are assisting to help put out the blaze.