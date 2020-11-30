HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Firefighter injured in Laurel house fire

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

November 30, 2020, 9:02 AM

A firefighter was injured Monday battling in a house fire in Laurel, Maryland.

Officials said they arrived to heavy fire showing from outside a home on Bond Mill Road near Park Hall Drive in West Laurel around 7:30 a.m.

According to authorities, excessive storage conditions made it hard to navigate the home and the first floor had already partially collapsed when they arrived.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital.

There’s no word whether the home had been occupied before authorities arrived.

Howard County, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties are assisting to help put out the blaze.

