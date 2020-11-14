Driver in Prince George’s Co. car chase dies after crash

A driver is dead after a police officer attempted to pull over their vehicle, which turned into a short car chase in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed following a short car chase as police attempted to pull them over Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said that the car, spotted in Hillcrest Heights neighborhood, was connected to a felony. The patrol unit activated lights and sirens to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

The officer followed the car before it collided with a fence in a residential area on Old Silver Hill Road.

We’re on the scene of a fatal collision in the 3900 blk of Old Silver Hill Rd. Preliminarily, a PGPD patrol unit activated lights and sirens and attempted to stop a felony vehicle but the car sped away. The officer followed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 15, 2020

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No other person was hurt during the chase.

The crash is still under investigation.

