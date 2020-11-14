CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Driver in Prince George’s Co. car chase dies after crash

Acacia James
and Valerie Bonk

November 14, 2020, 9:19 PM

A driver is dead after their vehicle crashed following a short car chase as police attempted to pull them over Saturday in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said that the car, spotted in Hillcrest Heights neighborhood, was connected to a felony. The patrol unit activated lights and sirens to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away.

The officer followed the car before it collided with a fence in a residential area on Old Silver Hill Road.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No other person was hurt during the chase.

The crash is still under investigation.

A map of where the crash occurred be seen below:

crash | fatal | felony | police

