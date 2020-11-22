Driver dead in BW Parkway crash

A man is dead after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Sunday morning, police said.

The man was driving north on the southbound lanes and struck another car just outside the Capital Beltway at about 5 a.m., according to U.S. Park Police.

He was transported to a hospital were he later died. There were no injuries in the other vehicle, police said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports southbound lanes of the BW Parkway reopened following a crash investigation at about 8:20 a.m.

Below is a map of the area.