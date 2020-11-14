Body found inside Prince George’s Co. donation bin

A body was discovered inside a clothing donation bin in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Friday, police said.

A “foul odor” coming from an outdoor donation bin for clothes donations near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Kenilworth Avenue was reported to police at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.

Death Investigation: At approximately 12:30pm, Riverdale Park Police received a call from a concerned member from the community about a foul odor coming from a large outdoor donation bin designated for clothes donations. — Riverdale Park Police (@RiverdaleParkPD) November 13, 2020



Police said they opened the bin to find a body inside.

No other information was provided by police in Riverdale Park. Prince George’s County police are investigating the death.

A map of the scene is below.