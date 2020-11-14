CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Body found inside Prince…

Body found inside Prince George’s Co. donation bin

Matt Small

November 14, 2020, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A body was discovered inside a clothing donation bin in Riverdale Park, Maryland, on Friday, police said.

A “foul odor” coming from an outdoor donation bin for clothes donations near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Kenilworth Avenue was reported to police at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.


Police said they opened the bin to find a body inside.

No other information was provided by police in Riverdale Park. Prince George’s County police are investigating the death.

A map of the scene is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up