15-year-old dies days after shooting in District Heights

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating last month’s shooting in District Heights that led to the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, police found Lavarus Blacknell, of D.C., inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Silver Hill Road.

Blacknell was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries Wednesday.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (301) 516-2512. Callers who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or can submit a tip online.

