U.Md. renames women’s studies department to honor Harriet Tubman

Renaming the Department of Women's studies is one of several steps that the University of Maryland says they're taking to be more inclusive on campus.

The new name?

The Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

“The original name Women’s Studies did not capture the breadth of the field today and so this name really helps incorporate all of the many programs, activities and commitments of the department,” said Bonnie Thornton Dill, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at the University of Maryland.