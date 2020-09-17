Pr. George’s Co. lets indoor pools, banquet halls reopen and some youth sports resume

Indoor pools, meeting rooms, tanning salons and vape shops can reopen with capacity limits, and some youth sports can begin in small groups in Prince George's County.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said on Thursday that several additional businesses and activities could resume with strict safety guidelines and capacity limits.

“I want to remind our residents that this virus is still present in our community,” Alsobrooks said in a news release.

“Please remember to continue following COVID-19 safety guidelines to keep yourself and your fellow Prince Georgians safe, including wearing a face mask, practicing physical distancing and washing your hands frequently.”

Indoor pools, both public and private, may open up to 50% maximum capacity but physical distancing must be maintained and individuals must wear face coverings when not in the pool.

Youth sports that are defined as “medium risk” such as soccer, baseball and lacrosse, may begin again in small groups with no more than nine team members and one coach, with a maximum of 100 persons in any given area.

For child care facilities, parents are no longer allowed to enter the establishment for drop-off or pickup and face coverings are required for all persons in any public indoor location over the age of five. The age was previously over the age of nine.

Adults accompanying children ages two through four in these establishments should make reasonable efforts to encourage those children to wear face coverings.

Guidelines for parades, festivals, parties and family gatherings remain limited to one person or family unit per 200 square feet or a maximum of 50 persons, whichever is lower.

Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels and conference centers that offer dining or meeting facilities may open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 150 persons, whichever is lower. But there will be no buffets will be allowed and there can be no more than 6 persons per table, the release said.

Tanning salons may reopen under the same guidelines as other personal services like hair salons. Customers must be served by appointment only, and there may be only one customer per 200 square feet of service area, up to a maximum of 50% capacity.

Cigar, hookah and vaping businesses may open for retail sales only with a maximum of 1 person per 100 square feet, not to exceed 50% maximum capacity.