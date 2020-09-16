Maryland officials warn of lengthy timeline on coronavirus vaccine

State health officials and lawmakers are preparing for at least six to eight months before a coronavirus vaccine can be distributed in a best-case scenario.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland health officials and lawmakers are preparing for at least six to eight months before a coronavirus vaccine can be distributed in a best-case scenario.

The legislature’s panel on COVID-19 met Wednesday for an update on preparations for distributing a vaccine.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said he spoke with one of the principal investigators at Johns Hopkins University who is working on a vaccine now in its third phase.

Ferguson said though there has been remarkable progress, the nation is still at least six to eight months from emergency approval of a vaccine before there will be distribution.

Baltimore reverses course on fall youth sports

Youth sports competitions can occur this fall at Baltimore park facilities after all, as the city reversed a previous decision to suspend programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young announced on Wednesday the city would once again issue permits for kids’ leagues.

Some parents had expressed frustration with the city for its suspension decision earlier in the summer, saying their children needed an outlet.

Young said earlier this month that the city’s recreation and health departments would review COVID-19 data and make recommendations for fall sports.

Youth programs for tackle football, rugby and wrestling still won’t be allowed.

