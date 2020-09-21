Man shot and killed walking out of 7-Eleven in Laurel

Police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man in a Laurel convenience store's parking lot Monday, mere feet from a busy highway.

Police are searching for a suspect in the killing of a man in a Laurel, Maryland, convenience store’s parking lot Monday, mere feet from a busy highway.

Prince George’s County police said the victim walked out of a 7-Eleven store on Md. Route 197, near the northbound exit ramp for the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, around 6 a.m. when he was confronted by someone with a gun.

A chase ensued, with the suspect pursuing and firing multiple shots at the victim. Police later found his body on the far end of the parking lot — only about 10 yards from Md. 197. The victim’s identity had not been made public as of Monday morning.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random, and are investigating the incident as a targeted killing.

“The victim was shot multiple times,” said Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton. “This tells us that this was a targeted incident.”

Several evidence markers blazed a trail across the parking lot Monday morning, terminating where the victim was found. Police are looking for a second person of interest who was present when the shooting occurred.

Police have been reviewing surveillance video taken outside the store for more clues about the suspects.

Below is a map of the area: