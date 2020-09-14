Man drowns in Prince George’s Co. lake

County fire and EMS crews were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Artemesia in College Park, Maryland, at 11:02 p.m., the department said in a news release.

A man drowned in a Maryland lake late Sunday, authorities say.

County fire and EMS crews were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Artemesia in College Park, Maryland, at 11:02 p.m., the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a news release.

Emergency crews were told the man had entered the water and did not resurface. He was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. It’s unclear why the fire department wasn’t called sooner.

Lake Artemesia is a 38-acre manmade lake in College Park.

All told, 25 personnel searched for more than three hours at the lake before the man’s body was found. He was evaluated by medics on the scene and pronounced dead, the fire department said.

Prince George’s County water rescue specialists were assisted in their search by U.S. Park Police helicopters and a dive rescue team from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Prince George’s County police are conducting a death investigation. A spokeswoman said the department did not expect to release the identity of the man who drowned.

