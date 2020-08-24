Prince George’s Co. releases dash cam video, identifies 2 who shot police

The Prince George's County Police Department arrested and charged two men on Monday for shooting at, and injuring, three of its officers in an incident on Sunday night.

The department released video Monday of 45-year-old Andre Larnell Smith, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and 27-year-old Steven Maurice Warren, of D.C., who they said were shooting at police.

The video is about 10 seconds long, and shows two men shooting at the police car before getting into a small dark-colored SUV.

The men will each face multiple charges of attempted first-degree and attempted second-degree murder, along with assault and gun charges, the department said in a statement.

Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said the officers were responding to a call about a home invasion.

“Within seconds they came under gunfire. They were ambushed,” Velez said during a news conference outside Prince George’s Hospital Center, where the officers were being treated.

According to Velez, the officers are expected to be OK. One officer was shot in the chest and another in the back, with their bulletproof vests protecting them from more serious injuries.

A third officer was shot in the foot.

The county’s release said the attack was “unprovoked,” and the men started shooting as soon as the first responding officer arrived at the scene, in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Landover.

Police are investigating whether the two suspects who were arrested were involved with the home invasion that was called in, said Velez, adding officers are also investigating whether more suspects were involved.

Police said the men drove away and made a U-turn before coming back toward the officers and shooting again. Their vehicle crashed a short distance away on Capital View Terrace. The suspects were injured in the crash, but not during the shootout with police.

Four Prince George’s County officers shot at the men during the incident and they are on administrative leave, which the county called “routine” during the investigation.

While three of the officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, two of them are now recovering at home. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.