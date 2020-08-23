CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Shootout in Prince George’s Co. sends 3 officers to hospital

Matthew Delaney

August 23, 2020, 8:17 PM

Three Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officers are in the hospital after two men allegedly fired at them on Sunday evening.

Police said officers arrived at the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Hyattsville just after 6:30 p.m. when two suspects allegedly shot at them.

The two men are now in custody. A heavy police presence remains at the scene.

Prince George’s Fire and EMS said the officers were transported to the Prince George’s Trauma Center.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

This is developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

