Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run victim in Prince George’s Co.

Anna Gawel

August 14, 2020, 3:15 PM

Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last Sunday in Prince George’s County.

The man, who had no ID on him, was struck around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 in Cheverly, Maryland, state police said in a news release Friday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black Ford Fusion hit the man, who was walking on the shoulder of westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road. The car was found abandoned at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim may be Hispanic or possibly Middle Eastern. He is described as being between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, and about 155 pounds, with a mustache and beard. He was wearing blue-and-white Hawaiian print pants and red-and-white New Balance athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101 or email jeremy.hite@maryland.gov.

Below is a map showing the general location of the hit-and-run:

