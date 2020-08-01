CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
1 person found dead in Prince George’s County

Jose Umana

August 14, 2020, 11:54 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating the death of woman found inside an apartment in Suitland on Friday.

Police received a call requesting a welfare check on the 4100 block of Southern Avenue at 11:45 a.m. They arrived to find a woman inside an apartment “suffering from trauma” and other injuries.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was transported to Baltimore to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to Prince George’s County police spokesperson Officer Antonia Washington.

Prince George’s County police hope to have an update on the case by next week, Washington said.

