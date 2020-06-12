Prince George’s County grants further protections for renters amid pandemic

The Prince George's County Council passed a piece of emergency legislation granting further protections for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council passed the emergency bill unanimously during a remote session on Tuesday.

The bill prohibits rent increases and suspends penalties and late fees for renters who miss a payment due to a loss of income or money as a result of the virus. Renters must produce documentation proving a substantial loss of income in order to qualify, according to the bill.

“I’m proud to stand with my colleagues on the County Council to help protect renters in our county, the county hit hardest by the coronavirus in the state,” said Council Member Jolene Ivey. “At a time when so many have been affected both physically and financially, the last thing anyone needs right now is the threat of losing the roof over their heads.”

The protections of the bill extend for 90 days after the end of the state of emergency in Maryland.

The state passed legislation that offered tenants protections from being evicted during the pandemic.

