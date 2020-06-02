2 dead in suspected Prince George’s Co. murder-suicide

Two men are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in a Suitland, Maryland, home early on Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police responded to the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road, near the Marlow Heights Shopping Center, around 12:50 a.m. on June 20 for a report of shots fired.

They found 30-year-old Oxon Hill resident Addon Rush Jr. and 51-year-old Kevin Williams of Suitland suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe Rush’s wound was self-inflicted and that Rush shot Williams during an argument.

Both men were pronounced dead a short time later, the department said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301-516-2512, or submit a tip anonymously via the county’s crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) and online at pgcrimesolvers.com.

