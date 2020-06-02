Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 dead in Prince…

2 dead in Prince George’s County car crash

Mila Jasper

June 1, 2020, 9:48 AM

Two people have died following a car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Suitland Road near Walls Lane.

Prince George’s County police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Both the passenger and the driver were dead when police say they arrived on the scene.

Police have not released their identities.

Suitland Road was closed for several hours early Monday morning while police investigated. It is now open in both directions.

The map below shows the area of the crash:

