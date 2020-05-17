Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Marlow Heights

Prince George's County, Maryland, police said that a man has died after being hit by a car Saturday night in Marlow Heights.

A man died after being hit by a car Saturday night in Marlow Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on St. Barnabas Road near the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Dallas Drive.

Police said a car was traveling southbound on St. Barnabas Road when it struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk.

The man was dead when police arrived at the scene.

We are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision near the intersection of St. Barnabas Rd and Dallas Dr. pic.twitter.com/8e5JwiJoMu — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 17, 2020



The vehicle remained on site.

Below is where the crash happened.