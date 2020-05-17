Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Pedestrian dead after being…

Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Marlow Heights

Mila Jasper

May 17, 2020, 8:40 AM

A man died after being hit by a car Saturday night in Marlow Heights, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on St. Barnabas Road near the intersection of St. Barnabas Road and Dallas Drive.

Police said a car was traveling southbound on St. Barnabas Road when it struck the man, who was not in a crosswalk.

The man was dead when police arrived at the scene.


The vehicle remained on site.

Below is where the crash happened.

