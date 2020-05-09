Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Lanham, Md. shooting leaves…

Lanham, Md. shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Adisa Hargett-Robinson

May 9, 2020, 9:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two women, a mother and daughter, and a man were discovered with gunshot wounds on the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive in Lanham, Maryland, around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

The daughter and man were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the shooting was a domestic-related incident, according to its preliminary investigation.

Below is the area of the shooting:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up