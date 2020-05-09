Lanham, Md. shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Two women, a mother and daughter, and a man were discovered with gunshot wounds on the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive in Lanham.

Two women, a mother and daughter, and a man were discovered with gunshot wounds on the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive in Lanham, Maryland, around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

The daughter and man were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive. Prelim: Around 11:15 pm, officers responded to the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive for a shooting. pic.twitter.com/x4L85JuTvv — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 9, 2020

The Prince George’s County Police Department said the shooting was a domestic-related incident, according to its preliminary investigation.

