Man killed, teen critically wounded in Capitol Heights Metro stabbing

One man was killed and a teen is critically hurt after a stabbing inside a Metrorail station in Prince George's County, Maryland.

It happened at the Capitol Heights Metro station around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Metro Transit police and Prince George’s County first responders were called for a reported stabbing. They found a man and a teenage boy with stab wounds. The victims were found on a train, NBC Washington reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Metro Transit police said.

Police took a 23-year-old suspect into custody, and a knife has been recovered. Police said they are not looking for other suspects at this time.

The station was closed while police investigated.