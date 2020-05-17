Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead following Chillum…

Man dead following Chillum house fire

Matt Small

May 17, 2020, 8:15 AM

A man is dead following an early morning house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Firefighters were dispatched to 5913 Riggs Road in Chillum, Maryland, near the D.C. line around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

An adult male was found trapped on the second floor of a two story single family house, according to the Prince George’s County fire department.

After being freed by firefighters, the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Two other people inside the house at the time of the fire were able to exit with assistance.

The fire, which the fire department said began in the basement, was out by 6:05 a.m. Its cause remains under investigation.

