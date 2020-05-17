Man dead following Chillum house fire

A man is dead following a Sunday morning house fire in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Firefighters were dispatched to 5913 Riggs Road in Chillum, Maryland, near the D.C. line around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

An adult male was found trapped on the second floor of a two story single family house, according to the Prince George’s County fire department.

After being freed by firefighters, the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Two other people inside the house at the time of the fire were able to exit with assistance.

Approx 5:28 am, #PGFD units were dispatched to 5900 blk of Riggs Rd for a house fire w/a person trapped. Upon arrival, crews found a basement fire in 2-story single family home that had spread to the 1st and 2nd floors. Crews rescued 1 adult male from a 2nd floor room.(more) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) May 17, 2020

The fire, which the fire department said began in the basement, was out by 6:05 a.m. Its cause remains under investigation.