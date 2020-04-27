Man struck and killed in roadway near Brandywine

A man is dead after he was struck by a truck in Prince George's County, Maryland, late Sunday evening.

Maryland State Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Cedarville Road, near Brandywine, around 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Darryn Paul Alley of nearby Waldorf, died at the scene, according to a news release.

Investigators determined a dark blue Ford F-150 had been driving north along U.S. 301 when it struck and injured Alley with the passenger side of its front bumper. Alley was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors in the crash, state police said in a news release. No charges have been filed against the striking vehicle’s driver.

Below is the area of the crash: