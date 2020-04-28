Catholic Charities DC to hold meal distribution event in Prince George’s County

Catholic Charities DC will give away thousands of pounds of food in Prince George's County in an effort to help families economically affected by the coronavirus public health crisis.

Beginning Tuesday, the nonprofit will hold the first of many events in the county, at the Susan Dennison Mona Center in Camp Springs.

More than 400 packages filled with 27 pounds of meat, fruits and vegetables will be distributed at the drive-thru. Hot roast beef meals will also be given out, and residents will have access to dozens of other services, including mental health care, legal assistance and medical care.

“The struggles of people, with the pandemic, have become worse and worse, so we’re just trying to make sure that we address the real need in Prince George’s County,” said Rev. John Enzler, who serves at the president of the nonprofit.

They will hold another event May 5 at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, and expect to serve about 1,000 families. Catholic Charities DC is also working on future events, including one in Landover.

“We don’t have any rules about who gets service,” Enzler said. “I want to make sure we serve the community and most of all, help Prince George’s County residents feel like the community cares about them.”

Tuesday’s event in Camp Springs will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.