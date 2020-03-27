Bowie, Md. teen helps hungry children with baking contest

Ever wanted to know what it feels like being on one of those TV baking shows? This weekend you'll be able to participate in an at-home challenge that will raise awareness to childhood hunger.

Ever wanted to know what it feels like being on one of those TV baking shows? Now you can, this weekend from your own home.

Michael Platt is a 14-year-old baker in Bowie, Maryland. He started his own company a couple years ago, Michaels Desserts, and appeared on the Kids Baking Championship TV show two years ago.

Now, he wants to bring that experience to the rest of us and help some hungry kids in the process.

“I am doing a baking challenge,” Platt said. “Everyone is invited. Everyone can participate.”

The challenge is to bake a dessert — using seven ingredients or less — that reminds you of your childhood.

The ingredient number is significant. It stands for the one in seven kids in America who are hungry.

“We are doing it to raise awareness for No Kids Hungry which is an organization I work with that helps to feed hungry kids during the summer or during the weekend,” said Platt, “because normally kids who are experiencing food insecurity will get two of their meals from school. But, especially at a time like now, we need to keep meal sites open and we need to raise money because a lot of kids are out of school and a lot of kids are needing food.”

To take part, you need to have your ingredients ready and be logged onto Michael’s Instagram page Saturday, March 28, where he will tell you when to start baking.

“At 4 [p.m.] I will announce the challenge and at 5 [p.m.] I will announce the twist,” said Platt.

Yup, there’s a twist!

If you have watched the shows, you know there’s always a twist, something new you have to do or incorporate into your culinary creation halfway through the process.

Once you finish your kitchen masterpiece, with the twist, you will post it on your Instagram with the hashtag #Bakingachange and adding the @Nokidhungry donation link that you can use to ask friends and family to send a couple dollars to the charity if they can.

Platt hopes a lot of people put their baking hats on and join the contest.

Nervous? Platt has some advice for that.

“Don’t be nervous. You don’t have to be a great baker to participate. Just do you and have fun.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.