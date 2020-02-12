Suspect wanted after stealing vehicle at Prince George’s Co. deputy sheriff’s home

One man is at large after being involved in a car theft in Bowie, Maryland.

Bowie police told WTOP they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for three people pulling on car doors in the 14800 block of Dunleigh Drive, near Central Avenue.

Police were able to arrest two suspects when they arrived to the area.

A third suspect, described as a black man with dreads wearing a silver coat, was able to get away.

A short time later, the suspect was confronted by an off-duty Prince George’s County deputy sheriff as the suspect was attempting to steal a car.

The deputy fired shots at the man as he drove off toward Central Avenue in a stolen blue Jeep Compass. In a statement later Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the third suspect stole the vehicle at the deputy sheriff’s home.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the weapons discharge, and the deputy was placed on routine administrative duty. The deputy will be named Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

There are no reported injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place.

