Charges dropped against Prince George’s County teacher recorded fighting with student

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, teacher is no longer facing charges after a physical fight with a student caught on video last year.

Vivian Noirie, 36, of Clinton, Maryland, had been charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault in November.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the charges have been dropped.

Video of the incident shows Noirie, a Spanish teacher, striking a student back after the 17-year-old followed Noirie around the classroom, stepped on her foot and bumped into her with her shoulder. Video of the fight circulated on social media.

Prince George’s County Schools said Noirie remains on administrative leave.

WTOP could not reach Noirie’s attorney for comment.

