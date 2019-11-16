Prince George’s Co. teacher charged with child abuse, assault after fight with student

Vivian Noirie, 36, of Clinton, Maryland, is charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault after she was involved in a fight with a student in a classroom at Largo High School on Friday.

Vivian Noirie, 36, of Clinton, Maryland, is charged with physical child abuse and second-degree assault.

Detectives are also petitioning for charges against the student through the juvenile court system, according to police.

On Friday, at approximately 10:25 a.m., the teacher and the student got into a fight inside a classroom, according to police. Neither the student or teacher required medical attention, police said.



The fight was caught on cellphone video and moments after, Prince George’s County Police officers were notified and investigators were summoned to the school.



A preliminary investigation reveals that the student, a 17-year-old, was upset with the teacher for contacting the student’s parents the night before and approached the teacher.

The student admits to stepping on the teacher’s foot and bumping into the teacher with her shoulder during the fight. The teacher then repeatedly struck the student, according to police.

School employees quickly stepped in and separated the teacher and student. Once they were separated, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before once again being separated, police said.

Due to the student’s status as a juvenile, police said they will not be releasing any further details regarding the charges detectives are pursuing against the student.

Anyone who has information that could assist detectives with this investigation are asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Child Abuse and Vulnerable Adult Unit at 301-772-4930.

