Police provide Christmas to homeless family in Prince George’s Co.

A Prince George’s County family that has fallen upon hard times got way more than expected two days before Christmas when officers from Maryland-National Capital Park Police and community members assembled to deliver a series of surprises Monday night.

A family in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that has fallen upon hard times got more than they expected Monday evening when officers from Maryland-National Capital Park Police and community members assembled a series of surprises.

The surprises complete with a police motorcade, SUVs and fire trucks with flashing lights — and even Santa Claus.

“We actually have a family that’s really in need, at least in our opinion. We found out that they were homeless — sleeping in a car — through the school system,” said Stanley R. Johnson, chief of the Prince George’s County division of Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

“A teacher kind of [informed] us of a student that really could use some help for this winter,” Johnson said.

M-NC Park Police Officer pull off their Annual Secret Santa Surprise for a family in need in Prince George’s County! pic.twitter.com/MbglFxTX6Z — Parks & Recreation (@pgparks) December 23, 2019

Ericka Green overwhelmed with joy after officers with @MNCPPC Police surprised her and her children with gifts … upon gifts … upon gifts for the holidays! @WTOP @DandBCapHeights @DaveandBusters pic.twitter.com/FKjiOaWGcm — Liz Anderson (@PlanetNoun) December 23, 2019

The “Secret Santa” plans were activated to help the family of 8-year-old Mason Green, a student at Maya Angelou French Immersion IB World School.

It was a community effort that included donations from across the department, as well as help from local businesses and organizations.

The result?

A trove of gifts and squeals, jumping and smiles from Ericka Green’s younger children, from 8-year-old Mason to his twin siblings, Heyleigh and Hayward.

Their 14-year-old brother, Syvin, spoke to WTOP after he was handed a bag of art supplies because a Secret Santa heard he likes to draw.

He said he was lost for words.

“As long as they’re happy and excited, then that’s good,” Syvin said, referring to his younger brothers and sister.

According to the police department, the family has been living in a truck after they were evicted from their apartment.

The cavalcade of holiday cheer gifted to the family also includes temporary lodging at a hotel through January 2020 while their county application for a more permanent housing solution is processed, with hopes of approval.

@pgparks Park Police has arranged with @IADAuto to arrange for a new vehicle and temporary housing for the family of five including Mom and children, ages 14, 8, and 6 yr. old twins. pic.twitter.com/GMR099PKqf — Parks & Recreation (@pgparks) December 23, 2019

“I’ve never had so many gifts. It’s like 100 gifts,” Mason said. “And a bike!”

And their mom was shedding many tears of joy: a happy moment among recent thorns.

“We just buried their dad on this past Saturday, so you know, he would want nothing more. I was worried that I wasn’t going to be able to give them a good Christmas,” Ericka Green told WTOP.

The waterfall of gifts is helping to provide a glimmer of hope as they navigate this tough patch of life.

“I worry and I work an awful lot. It gets difficult sometimes to try and mask that from the babies, and to be able to have them to have a regular childhood without the stresses of life,” said Green. “It’s definitely been difficult for myself to try and, you know, to keep a good face.”

“I had no idea about any of this. I came for dinner and unlimited games at Dave & Busters. That’s it,” Green said. “This is a shock to all of us, which is why I am just lost. I don’t even know how to take all of this in.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.