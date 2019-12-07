Maryland State Police continue to investigate fatal crash in Laurel

Early in the morning of December 7, just after midnight, the Maryland State Police responded to a 911 call regarding two pedestrians hit by a car in Laurel, Maryland.

Shortly after midnight, police of the College Park Barrack received a 911 call in reference to a collision involving Daniel Benzinger, 26, of Laurel, and Kathryn Lea, also of Laurel. Both individuals were taken to Laurel Regional Hospital.

Benzinger was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Lea sustained minor injuries and was eventually treated and released.

The driver is Garcia Chaney, 21, of Laurel, who stayed on the scene after the accident. He hit Benzinger and Lea as he was driving north on US-1 (Baltimore Avenue). Both Benzinger and Lea were in the roadway and not in a crosswalk, according to a news release.

The release also notes Chaney did not appear to be under the influence of any substance at the time of the collision.

The northbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue were closed for three hours on Saturday morning due to the investigation by the state police’s accident reconstruction team.

Police are continuing their investigation, and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the accident via the College Park barrack at 301-345-3101.

