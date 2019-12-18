Maryland man accused of being peeping tom now arrested for burglary at sorority house

Days after a Hyattsville man posted bond, police said he was arrested for a second time for breaking into a College Park home after more victims came forward.

Days after a Hyattsville, Maryland, man posted bond, police said he was arrested for a second time for breaking into a College Park home and stealing trinkets last month after two more victims came forward.

Aaron Nysus, 37, was again taken into custody Wednesday after two University of Maryland students said he was lurking in their sorority house last month, Prince George’s County police said.

The two students lived in the Tri Delta house, which is located off campus. One victim said she saw Nysus in the house when she awoke on Nov. 16. Nysus did not stick around and, according to another woman in the house, he had stolen a personal item in the break-in.

Nysus is now facing a first-degree burglary charge; he was previously arrested Dec. 13 and faced peeping tom and fourth-degree burglary charges.

Police said Nysus is linked to six break-ins from Nov. 16 through Dec. 8, during which time he was on probation for similar offenses, including trespassing.

Investigators said they had previously found knickknacks in Nysus’ home that he had taken from his victims. Police are now looking into whether he took any photos or video.

Anyone who is concerned they may have been victimized by Nysus, or has more information about him, can call detectives at (301) 699-2601.

