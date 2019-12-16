Police: Maryland man lurked in, took trinkets from sleeping victims’ apartments

A Hyattsville, Maryland, man is linked to five break-ins from Nov. 16 through Dec. 8, during which time he was on probation for similar offenses, police said.

A Hyattsville, Maryland, man who broke into victims’ apartments while they slept has posted bond, and police said they are concerned that other victims may be unaware that a stranger was in their home.

None of the seven victims were physically hurt, but it’s unclear what 37-year-old Aaron Nysus was doing when he was lurking inside their College Park apartments while they slept, said Prince George’s County police Maj. Sunny Mrotek.

After one woman reported waking up to find a man standing over her bed on Nov. 17, police reviewed surveillance video from her building and saw Nysus try 25 other apartment doors, Mrotek said. Nysus was able to walk into three of them, which Mrotek said were unlocked, and Nysus stayed inside for several minutes.

Police said Nysus is linked to five break-ins from Nov. 16 through Dec. 8, during which time he was on probation for similar offenses, including trespassing.

Investigators found knickknacks in Nysus’ home that he had taken from his victims’ homes, Mrotek said. Investigators are looking into whether he took any photos or video.

If you have information on Nysus, or worried that you may have been victimized, call Prince George’s County police detectives at (301) 699-2601. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

