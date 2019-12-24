Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel police seek driver…

Laurel police seek driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

Vivian Medithi

December 24, 2019, 10:31 PM

A Laurel, Maryland, man was critically injured in a Christmas Eve hit-and-run, and police are asking for help from the public to track down the vehicle and driver involved.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Laurel police responded to a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian at 43 Washington Boulevard. The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The vehicle is believed to be a black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid, and has damage to the front passenger fender and is missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information on the pictured vehicle or driver is asked to call Laurel police immediately at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be emailed to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Below, see a map of the area where the hit-and-run took place:

