Laurel police seek driver in Christmas Eve hit-and-run

A Laurel, Maryland, man was critically injured in a Christmas Eve hit-and-run, and police are asking for help from the public to track down the vehicle and driver involved.

Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Laurel police responded to a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian at 43 Washington Boulevard. The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the below pictured vehicle or driver is asked to call Laurel Police immediately at 301-498-0092 or anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. @cityoflaurel pic.twitter.com/L5zOOCjOYw — Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) December 24, 2019

The vehicle is believed to be a black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid, and has damage to the front passenger fender and is missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information on the pictured vehicle or driver is asked to call Laurel police immediately at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be emailed to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Below, see a map of the area where the hit-and-run took place:

