Police: Driver killed, passenger injured after veering off road, striking tree in Greenbelt

Police believe alcohol was a possible factor in a single-car crash that left a man dead and another in critical condition in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police believe alcohol was a possible factor in a single-car crash that left a Riverdale man dead and another in critical condition in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Christmas Day.

Jose Galvan-Montesinos, 37, was driving in an SUV on Kenilworth Avenue toward Old Calvert Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the car and struck a tree, Prince George’s County police said Thursday.

Galvan-Montesinos was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said an initial investigation found that neither driver nor passenger were wearing their seat belts, and it’s likely that alcohol and speeding were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.