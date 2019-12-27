Crash, medevac response shut down BW Parkway

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down in both directions early Friday morning from the 410 to the Beltway after a serious crash that prompted a medevac helicopter response.

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway shut down in both directions for over an hour early Friday morning from Route 410 to the Beltway after a serious crash that prompted a medevac helicopter response.

Both directions of traffic were stopped from approximately 1:30 a.m. until shortly before 3 a.m., when southbound traffic resumed; northbound lanes reopened shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 27 on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the Good Luck Road overpass. A vehicle crossed over from southbound to northbound lanes, striking at least two other cars just north of MD-410, U.S. Park police told WTOP. Two people traveling in the same vehicle sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

