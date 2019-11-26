Suspected driver, vehicle in fatal Prince George’s County crash found in North Carolina

The vehicle and suspected driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Prince George's County, Maryland, last week have been found in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The vehicle and suspected driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Prince George’s County last week have been found in Greensboro, North Carolina, Maryland State Police said Tuesday.

The suspected driver has not yet been formally charged or identified, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

The vehicle, a green and white 2017 Freightliner Cascadia, is being processed as evidence.

The hit-and-run last week occurred early Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 95 near Route 198 in Laurel, Maryland. Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

A witness called police shortly after 7:30 a.m. that day after seeing Hyppolite’s body in the grassy area on the shoulder of the highway.

A preliminary investigation found that Hyppolite was walking along I-95 at the time of the crash.

Debris left at the scene helped investigators identify the vehicle make and model. Multiple phone tips led police to the suspected driver and vehicle.

The case is being reviewed by the Prince George’s County state’s attorney as the police investigation of the crash continues.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.