Police ID woman killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Md., continue search for truck

Maryland State Police have identified the victim and seek more information in a fatal hit-and-run on I-95 near Laurel.

Maryland State Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning and released more details about the type of truck they believe hit her.

Lourdina Hyppolite, 22, of Beltsville, Maryland, was hit by a semi-trailer truck headed north on I-95 near Maryland Route 198 in Laurel, Maryland.

A witness called police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after seeing Hyppolite’s body in the grassy area on the shoulder of the highway. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team, which investigated the crash, identified the truck that hit Hyppolite as a Freightliner Cascadia, manufactured between 2008 and 2019, based on debris left at the scene.

There are two models of this vehicle, a Sleeper Cab and a Day Cab. State police said the vehicle will be missing a headlight assembly that was found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

